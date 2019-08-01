Nearly 1,800 houses affected by floods in Irkutsk region

IRKUTSK, August 1. /TASS/. Nearly 1,800 residential houses remain flooded in the Irkutsk region after the second wave of floods caused by heavy rains, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS on Thursday.

"As of 7 am local time, 1,786 houses remain flooded in 44 settlements, and 1,854 people are affected, including 520 children," the press service said.

Part of the Siberian federal highway is temporarily closed due to high water level in the Iya river near the town of Tulun.

The second wave of floods in the Irkutsk region affected 30 settlements in the Irkutsk region. Over 1,800 residential houses were flooded, affecting nearly 4,000 people.

The first wave of floods hit the Irkutsk region at the end of June and continued through the middle of July. In total, nearly 10,900 houses were flooded in 109 settlements, affecting 42,700 people. Twenty-five people died in the floods, and seven others were reported missing.