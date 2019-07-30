River rises above critical level in Russia’s Irkutsk

IRKUTSK, July 30. /TASS/. The Irkut River in the Russian city of Irkutsk has risen to 333 cm, exceeding the critical level by 13 cm, the city administration said in a statement.

"As of the morning of July 30, the Irkut River has risen above the critical mark of 320 cm, to 333 cm. However, the flood has only affected lowland areas so far and there is no danger to residential dwellings," the statement reads.

According to earlier reports, dams were reinforced in Irkutsk on Monday in light of increasing flood risks.

The Irkutsk region has recently been hit by a second flood wave. The first flood came in late June following heavy rains. A total of 10,900 homes with a population of 42,700 people, and 11,000 household plots, as well as 86 social facilities and 49 segments of motor ways, were affected. According to recent data, the flood killed 25 people, while another seven are still missing. The city of Tulun suffered the most damage.