Over 470 houses affected by "second wave" of floods in Irkutsk region

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. /TASS/. Over 470 residential houses in 20 settlements in the Irkutsk region have been affected by floods that started on July 27 after heavy rains in the area, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Eight districts are affected by floods, inlcuding 20 settlements, 475 residential houses, and 2,699 residents, including 653 children. Moreover, 657 household plots were flooded, along with two socially important facilities and one automobile bridge," the press service said.

The press service added that water levels rose after floods in several local rivers.

Earlier reports said that part of the "Siberia" federal highway was temporarily closed due to floods.

At the end of June, heavy rains in the Irkutsk region triggered floods in the area which affected nine settlements, over 10,900 residential houses and 42,700 people. Twenty-five people died in the floods, and seven others were reported missing.