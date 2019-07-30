Water level in Iya river in eastern Siberia exceeds 9.5 m — authorities

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. /TASS/. The water level in the Iya river near the town of Tulun in the Irkutsk region continues to rise and has exceeded 9.5 meters, the town administration said on Tuesday.

"As of 8am local time on July 30, the water level in the Iya river has reached 965 cm," the administration said adding that the critical level stands at 7 meters.

Over 1,000 people were evacuated from Tulun and neighboring settlements on Sunday.

Floods started in the Irkutsk region at the end of June after heavy rains hit the area. Dozens of settlements were affected by the floods. The town of Tulun was hit the most, since the water level in the Iya river there rose to 14 meters, twice as much as the critical level.