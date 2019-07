KHABAROVSK, July 23. /TASS/. Three children who were injured in a blaze at a camping site in Russia’s Khabarovsk Region are in a coma, regional Governor Sergei Furgal told reporters on Tuesday.

"Three children are in critical condition. They are in a coma. Another one was taken to a children’s city hospital in Komsomolsk with carbon monoxide poisoning. The condition is between moderately grave and satisfactory," he said.