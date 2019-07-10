Ten people missing after floods in Irkutsk Region, reports Interior Ministry

"Currently 10 people are missing," the regional directorate reported. Five adult residents of the Tulunsky district, four from the Nizhneudinsky district and one more from the Taishetsky district are missing, police reported. "Missing person cases were opened for each report. Officers from the criminal investigation department and district police officers are thoroughly examining residential districts and woodland, studying the circle of acquaintances and carrying out checks in hospitals and other social facilities," the regional directorate added.

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Ten people are missing after floods in the Irkutsk Region, the press service of the Interior Ministry’s Main Directorate for the Irkutsk Region told TASS.

Police officers have identified the location of 38 people who were listed as missing. "All of them are alive and well," the regional directorate stressed.

An emergency source earlier reported the death toll following the floods in the Irkutsk Region reached 25 people. The Emergencies Ministry’s Main Directorate for the Irkutsk Region confirmed this information to TASS. One child is among the deceased. Most victims of the tragedy are Tulunsky district residents. Eight missing people were previously reported.

During the flood which stated in late June, 10,800 residential homes in which more than 34,000 people live, including more than 8,000 children, were flooded in 107 communities of the Irkutsk Region. In addition, 49 socially significant facilities, more than 11 residential yards and 48 road sections are located there, and 22 highway bridges of local significance were damaged. By Tuesday morning, 190 houses in the town of Tulun remained inundated. A state of emergency is still operating in the region.