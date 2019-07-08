About 300 people have no power in flooded zone in Irkutsk Region

IRKUTSK, July 8. /TASS/. About 300 people have no electric power in three flooded communities of the Irkutsk Region, the press service of the Emergencies Ministry’s regional directorate told TASS on Monday.

"Electric power supply was cut off in three communities with a population of 316 people. Two communities in the Nizhneudinsky district and one in the Tulunsky district," the press service said.

A total of 10,900 dwelling houses, in which 34,234 people, including 8,074 children live, have been flooded in 110 communities of the Irkutsk Region since late June, when the floods started. Forty-nine socially significant facilities, 11,000 residential yards and 48 road sections were flooded, and 22 highway bridges of local significance were damaged.

Twenty-two people were killed in the floods, and 11 are missing; search operations continue. The floods in the Irkutsk Region were caused by heavy rains. A state of emergency was declared in the region.