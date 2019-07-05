Death toll in Irkutsk Region flood rises to 22

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Twenty-two people have died in the devastating flood that hit the Russian region of Irkutsk, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko told reporters on Friday.

"Already twenty-two deaths," he said during his working trip to the region.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, two settlements continue to be flooded now. "This [scourge] affected about 10,500 residential buildings, there are almost 33,000 people who were affected in the flood. About 3,500 building are the constructions that were totally destroyed and cannot be restored, about 96 facilities of social, communal, transport and road infrastructure we need to rebuild," he said.

The flooding hit the Irkutsk Region in the end of June, a state of emergency was declared in the region. Houses in 103 inhabited communities have been flooded in six districts of the region since June 25.