Police officer killed in ambush in Chechnya, perpetrator neutralized

GROZNY, July 1. /TASS/. A law enforcement officer was killed in an attack on a police checkpoint on the outskirts of Bamut in Chechnya, according to preliminary information. The attacker was eliminated, aide of the Chechen head for the media and Director General of the Grozny state TV and radio company Akhmed Dudayev told TASS on Monday.

According to earlier reports, which cited a law enforcement source, the attack was carried out on a police checkpoint in the Achkhoi-Martanovsky district. Several police officers were injured, according to preliminary information. The attackers are being identified now. A crime scene investigation team is working on the site.