Nearly 500 people evacuated from flood-stricken town in eastern Siberia

IRKUTSK, June 29. /TASS/. Rescuers have evacuated 490 people from the town of Tulun in the Irkutsk region after massive floods hit the area, the Russian Emergencies Ministry's regional department told TASS on Saturday.

"A total of 490 people, including 117 children, were evacuated. A total of 290 people, including 67 children, were accommodated at places of temporary stay," the department said.

According to latest reports, the water rose by 13 meters in the region, surpassing the critical mark of seven meters.

A total of 887 residential houses were affected, along with 1,771 people. The town's population is around 42,000 people.

The floods in the Irkutsk region started after torrential rains. The state of emergency was declared in the region. As of 1pm Moscow time on June 28, nearly 2,800 residential houses, 16 roads and 13 bridges were affected by the floods in 27 settlements. According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, nearly 840 people were evacuated from the area. Three people are reported missing. According to the authorities, two of the missing persons died.