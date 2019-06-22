Two Islamic State followers killed in Dagestan

TASS, June 23. Two followers of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), who were planning attacks on law enforcement officers have been killed in the Russian North Caucasus region of Dagestan, the National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC) told TASS on Sunday.

On Saturday, at about 10:00 pm, on the road section between the villages of Endirei and Karlanyurt in the Khasavyurt district the security officers made an attempt to stop the VAZ-2109 car, on which two armed men were riding. "[In response] to the demand to lay down their arms and surrender to the authorities, they opened fire. As a result of the ensuing attack, both criminals were killed. A machine gun and a gun were found at the shooting site," NAC reported.

"The two were followers of the Islamic State international terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) and were planning attacks on law enforcement officers," NAC added.

According to NAC, the killed bandits were residents of Makhachkala. By the order of the leaders of a terrorist organization, they acquired firearms and a car, they planned to use of the attack.

"There are no casualties among the civilian population and losses among the security forces. Measures are being taken to establish the involvement of the two in other crimes," NAC said.