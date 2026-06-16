Russia’s Finance Ministry identifies sectors with companies ready for IPOs

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Companies included in the list of 20 candidates for initial public offerings are primarily operating in sectors of the new economy, Deputy Finance Minister Ivan Chebeskov said in an interview with Expert magazine.

"These companies come from a wide range of sectors, but predominantly from the new economy: IT, pharmaceuticals, medical services, and telecommunications. The average size of a company going public today is smaller than during the IPO wave of the 2000s, when large companies, primarily resource producers, entered the market. But that is not necessarily a bad thing: companies are going public at earlier stages and raising capital," he said.

Chebeskov added that the list of such companies continues to expand despite current economic conditions and external pressure.

"This indicates that the capitalization and IPO agenda is becoming increasingly embedded in the mindset of Russian companies," the deputy finance minister concluded.

Earlier, on June 3, speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026), Chebeskov said that 20 Russian companies considered candidates for IPOs had already been included in the placement pipeline.