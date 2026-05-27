Russian IT sector posts nearly $23.58 bln in profit in 2025

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Russian IT companies generated nearly 1.7 trillion rubles ($23.58 bln) in profit in 2025, with profits rising by 21% year-on-year and outpacing revenue growth, the office of Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Chief of Staff Dmitry Grigorenko told reporters.

Total profit for the period amounted to 1.676 trillion rubles ($23.58 bln), up 21% compared to 2024 figures. Revenue increased by 14% to 13.973 trillion rubles ($196.57 bln). The data was obtained through quarterly monitoring of the IT industry conducted by the Digital Economy autonomous non-profit organization based on information from the register of accredited IT companies.

The office recalled that support measures for the IT sector remain in effect, including a reduced corporate profit tax rate. A reduced rate for insurance contributions also continues to apply.

"This is producing results. The sector is demonstrating positive dynamics in terms of revenue, profit, employment and tax returns," the statement concluded.