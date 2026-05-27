Russian Finance Ministry not discussing windfall tax

ASTANA, May 27. /TASS/. The Russian Finance Ministry is not currently considering introduction of the windfall tax, Deputy Minister Alexey Sazanov told reporters.

"There are no such discussions. Again, when discussing the budget for the next three-year period, the years of 2027-2029, we will consider everything comprehensively, all the revenues and expenditures of the federal budget. Accordingly, decisions will be made on the basis of needs. No decisions on the windfall tax have been made thus far and this issue is not discussed now," Sazanov said.

The expenditures section of the federal budget should be formed for the next three years and evaluate the potential revenues with consideration of the macroeconomic forecast to be prepared by the Ministry of Economic Development, the official noted. "Then the decisions will be made regarding the need to adjust the taxes, if there is any need," Sazanov noted.