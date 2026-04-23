Slovakia to receive 13,500 tons of oil via Druzhba pipeline on Thursday — Fico

BRATISLAVA, April 23. /TASS/. Some 13,500 tons of oil will be delivered to Slovakia on Thursday via the Druzhba pipeline that has resumed operation, the republic’s Prime Minister Robert Fico said.

"Today, 13,500 tons should be delivered [to Slovakia via the Druzhba pipeline], and by the end of April, according to the delivery schedule, 119,000 tons of oil should be received," the premier was quoted as saying by the TASR information agency.

Fico recalled that Russian oil supplied via the Druzhba pipeline is primarily destined for the Slovnaft refinery in Bratislava, which produces motor fuel exported to other Central European countries.

The Czech Republic, in particular, has expressed interest in importing motor fuel produced at Slovnaft. The republic is negotiating with Slovakia regarding the possibility of such supplies, Karel Havlicek, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Industry and Trade, said on Thursday, adding that this is due to the threat of disruptions to imports from Germany.