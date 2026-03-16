Romanian premier does not rule out possibility of global oil crisis

BUCHAREST, March 16. /TASS/. Romanian Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan believes turmoil in the global oil market due to the conflict in the Middle East could lead to a crisis. The head of government stated in an interview with the TV channel Digi 24 that he hopes to avoid this scenario.

"Under such conditions, the current turmoil in the oil and fuel markets will, of course, expand and could result in a crisis," he said. "However, I hope that we will not find ourselves in such a situation and that within a reasonable period, in a week or two, the situation will calm down, so that these supply networks will start working again," the premier added.

It was impossible to avoid rising diesel fuel prices in Romania, Bolojan noted. "Romania’s gasoline refining capacity is much greater [than its diesel capacity], we are gasoline exporters, so pressure in Europe and Romania [is being exerted] on the diesel component," he explained.