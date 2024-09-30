Russia’s government submits draft budget for 2025-2027 to State Duma

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. The Russian government has submitted the draft federal budget for 2025 and the 2026-2027 planning period, as well as a package of accompanying bills, to the State Duma. A respective decree has been signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, the government’s press service reported on its Telegram channel.

The draft of the new three-year federal budget has been formed on the basis of a base-case scenario of the country's social and economic development outlook, which suggests that economic dynamics will remain on a moderate trajectory of 2.5-2.8% of GDP in 2025-2027.

Budget revenues are projected at 40.3 trln rubles ($430 bln) in 2025, at 41.8 trillion rubles in 2026, and at 43.2 trillion rubles in 2027. Expenditures are planned at 41.5 trillion rubles ($445 bln) in 2025, at 44 trillion rubles in 2026, and at 45.9 trillion rubles in 2027.

The new three-year federal budget is expected to be executed with a deficit of around half a percent of GDP in 2025, 0.9% of GDP in 2026, and 1.1% of GDP in 2027. During this period non-oil and gas deficit will go down to 5% of GDP in 2027 (by 2.5 percentage points compared to 2024).

Public borrowing will be the main source of deficit financing in 2025-2027, with public debt expected to remain at a safe level.