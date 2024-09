MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia slowed down to 8.59% on September 17-23 from 8.74% in the previous week, the Economic Development Ministry said.

Weekly inflation slowed down to 0.06% after 0.1% on September 10-16.

In the food sector prices grew by 0.09% during the reporting week while in the non-food segment inflation was almost flat at 0.12%.

Earlier, the ministry upgraded its inflation outlook for 2024 to 7.3% from 5.1%.