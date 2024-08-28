Annual inflation in Russia down to 9.01% over week — Economy Ministry

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia slowed down from 9.04% a week earlier to 9.01% from August 20 to 26, the Ministry of Economic Development said in its price review.

"Consumer inflation decelerated to 0.03% over the week from August 20 to 26, 2024. In the food sector, prices changed by 0.09% during the reporting week. Deflation for fruits and vegetables continued; the price change totaled 0.21% for other foods," the ministry said.

"In the nonfood segment, price growth rates dropped to 0.1%": the price hike for cars geared down and the decline in prices for electric and domestic appliances accelerated. In the services sector, deflation accelerated on account of growing price decline rates for domestic airfare. Annual inflation stood at 9.01%," the ministry informed.