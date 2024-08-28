Avtotor to open twelve plants by 2029 — authorities

KALININGRAD, August 28. /TASS/. Russian automobile holding Avtotor will open twelve plants in the Kaliningrad Region by 2029 within the framework of commitments to develop highly localized production of electric cars and auto parts in the region, acting governor Alexey Besprozvannykh told reporters at the opening ceremony of Avtotor’s electric motors plant.

"There are twelve plants in plans. Investments will total about 70 bln rubles ($765.1 mln). The first plant has been opened today. Investments stood at 3 bln rubles ($32.8 mln); 140 jobs. And this is the start of the complex effort on opening the full cycle of electric vehicles production," the acting governor said. "It is important that as we agreed with [Avtotor] shareholders, so this goes on track. We agreed to open the first plant in August - we open it in August; the next one - in the first quarter of the next year - we will open as well. There will be such chain of openings. Twelve plants are planned to be built by 2029," he added.

The Russian automotive holding Avtotor has commissioned a new electric motors plant in Kaliningrad, with production facilities designed to produce 60,000 motors per year on August 28. The line of manufactured products comprises motors with the power from 23 kW to 140 kW for different kinds of electric transport, company’s press service said. Development plans comprise expansion of the range of electric motors that can be used for small electric transport, hoisting machinery, and boats.