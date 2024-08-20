TCS Holding may pay dividends for three quarters by year-end

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. TCS Holding may pay dividends for the first, the second, and the third quarters simultaneously this fall, CFO of the holding Ilya Pisemsky said at a teleconference.

"We would like to provide for a track making possible for investors to see our stocks as more attractive in terms of the dividend yield. Therefore, it is quite possible we will pay [dividends] for more than one quarter in conclusion of three quarters this time. I will not indicate the exact amount to you so far," the CFO said.

It was reported earlier today that TCS Holding adopted a new dividend policy anticipating payouts of more than 30% of the net profit for a year.