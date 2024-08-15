Fesco launches scheduled service of LCL container shipments from Shanghai

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Fesco has launched the scheduled service of shipping less than container load (LCL) containers from Shanghai to St. Petersburg, operator’s press service said.

"The Fesco Shipping Group has put into operation the scheduled service of dispatching LCL (Less than Container Load) containers with mixed consignments from Shanghai to St. Petersburg over the deep sea route," the company said.

The group is transporting LCL containers as part of its scheduled Fesco Baltorient Line, with its routes linking key ports of China and India with St. Petersburg via the Suez Canal, Fesco noted. "The frequency of shipments from Shanghai on board of own container carriers of the group is once per fortnight in average. The estimated time en route is about 45 days," the company noted.

The group delivered the first LCL container with consumables for domestic appliances from Shanghai to consumers in St. Petersburg on August 6. The company is also ready to provide for customs clearance and insurance and arrange end-to-end transportation of containers from St. Petersburg to regions by rail or motor transport as part of the LCL service, the press service added.