Northern Supplies planned at 4 million tons of cargo, minister says

ARKHANGELSK, August 9. /TASS/. The due amount of the Northern Supplies cargo in the current year is 4 million tons, Minister for Development of the Far East and the Arctic Alexey Chekunov told the Arctic - Regions forum.

"The Northern Supplies in 2024 will amount to 4 million tons," the minister said.

The Northern Sea Route has been actively used to transport life-support goods to the Far North, he said, adding the cargo is being shipped for more than 2 million people living in the Arctic.

Under the project, the authorities have been using central planning, and have been working on a federal information system to monitor the process. The transport and logistics infrastructure will unite 346 facilities, he added.

The amount of cargo planned for 2023 was 3.7 million tons, where solid fuel was 2.5 million tons, liquid fuel - 1.1 million tons, food and non-food products, as well as medicines - 100,000 tons.