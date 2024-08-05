Red Wings, Azimuth continue flights between Russia and Israel — Russian regulator

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Russian air carriers Red Wings and Azimuth continue flying between Russia and Israel, the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) said.

"Azimuth and Red Wings continue making direct flights from Russia to Israel and back, " the regulator informed. "Rosaviatsiya is maintaining the dialog with the Embassy of Israel in Russia and with aviation authorities in Israel as regards safe performance of flights to Tel Aviv. They inform that risks for civil aviation flights are controlled and are at an acceptable - low - level; nothing endangers flights," the authority added.

Updates will be promptly communicated to Russian air carriers in case of change of the situation in the region, the agency added.