Fake money in Ukraine soaring by 62% — regulator

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. The number of fake hryvnia and foreign currency notes is growing in Ukraine, the National Bank of the country said in its answer to the inquiry of the Ukrainian news outlet Minfin.

"As of the end of the first half of 2024, 3.4 fake notes were accounted for one million original banknotes. This is the increase by 62% against the last year," the regulator said.

"In April - May of this year, the National Bank observed short-term growth of the activity of counterfeiter, which is explained by adaptation to realities of martial law and the desire of criminals to test efficiency of countering such cases," the National Bank said. However, the bank said that current growth of the number of fake notes is moderate.

In January - June of this year, 90% of fake notes (80% in 2021-2023) fell on 500-hryvnia and 200-hryvnia notes. Also, 1,200 fake foreign banknotes were seized in the first half of this year. The US dollar dominates among seized fake foreign currency notes (95%). "Criminals most often made 100-dollar counterfeit notes," the regulator said.