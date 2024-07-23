Kazakhstan boosts exports to Russia by 5.7% in 5M 2024 — statistics

ASTANA, July 23. /TASS/. Kazakhstan ramped up its exports to China by 19.4% and to Russia by 5.7% year on year in January - May 2024, the Economic Research Institute of the Kazakh Ministry of Economy reports.

"China, Italy, and Russia stand out among key export partners of Kazakhstan. Supplies to China surged by 19.4%, having reached $6.8 bln. At the same time, exports to Italy dropped by 10.5% to $4.6 bln and to Russia [exports in January - May] gained 5.7% to $2.8 bln," the institute said. Imports from Russia fell by 10.1% over that period. "Russia remains the top supplier of goods to Kazakhstan, despite the decline in supplies," it added.

Overall, "Kazakhstan faced a moderate contraction of the foreign trade turnover that totaled $55.3 bln in the first half of 2024," the institute noted.

Country’s exports added 1.8% at the same time to $32.5 bln. Imports lost 7.2% to $22.9 bln in the reporting period. The rise in exports was supported by increased deliveries of oil, copper, radioactive elements and ferroalloys.