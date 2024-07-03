Volume of Russia’s National Wealth Fund reaches $146.96 bln on July 1 — Finance Ministry

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. The volume of Russia’s National Wealth Fund as of July 1, 2024, amounted to 12.6 trillion rubles ($146.96 bln) or 7% of the GDP forecast for 2024, the Ministry of Finance said.

As of June 1, the volume of the National Wealth Fund was 12.7 trillion rubles ($144.83 bln).

At the same time, the volume of liquid assets of the National Wealth Fund as of July 1 amounted to 4.603 trillion rubles ($52.53 bln), falling by around 443 bln rubles ($5.05 bln) in comparison with the previous month.

At the same time, r from placing funds of the National Wealth Fund in 2024 amounted to 38.584 bln rubles ($426.5 mln). "The total revenues from placing the funds in permitted financial assets, with the exception of funds in accounts with the Bank of Russia, in 2024 amounted to 38.584 bln rubles, which is equivalent to $426.5 mln," the Ministry said.