Fitch predicts higher gold, copper prices this year

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Fitch Ratings has revised upward their forecasts for global copper and gold prices in 2024, the international rating agency said.

Gold prices are forecast to be at the level of $2,000 per Troy ounce in 2024 ($1,900 per ounce earlier). Spot copper prices were reconsidered from $8,400 to $8,600 per metric ton in 2024.

Aluminum prices are expected to be $2,300 per metric ton, Fitch said. Nickel prices will be at the level of $17,000 per metric ton.

Palladium and platinum prices are forecast to amount to $1,050 per Troy ounce. In the meantime, lithium prices will hit $14,000 per metric ton, Fitch informed.