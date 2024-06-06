Russia’s inflation expected to slow down in 2H 2024 — Siluanov

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Inflation in Russia is expected to slow down in the second half of 2024, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Inflation is still low and it will definitely slow down in the second half of the year," he said.

In March, the Russian Finance Minister said that the Bank of Russia’s measures to combat inflation were effective.

