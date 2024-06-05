Unfriendly countries to be represented at Putin's meeting with heads of news agencies

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Among the participants in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with the heads of world news agencies on Wednesday there will be representatives of some unfriendly countries, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

"The president will have a very important and meaningful event on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. He will communicate with the heads of news divisions of the largest international news agencies," Peskov said. "There will be agencies from unfriendly countries, the world's largest agencies, and also official state agencies of friendly and partner countries," Peskov added.

It will be a free discussion "without a limited agenda and held in an open mode," Peskov said.

TASS has traditionally organized Putin’s meeting with the chiefs of world news agencies on the SPIEF sidelines for many years. This is going to be an eighth such rendezvous. The participants in the event have an opportunity to discuss with the Russian leader the most topical issues of Russia's domestic and foreign policy without a fixed agenda and in an informal mode.