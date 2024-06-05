Delegation from Oman, SPIEF guest country, arrives in St. Petersburg — embassy

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. A delegation from Oman, the guest country of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), has arrived in Russia led by Qais Mohammed Al Yousef, Omani minister of commerce, industry and investment promotion, the Embassy of Oman in Russia told TASS.

"The delegation has arrived. It is led by the Sultanate of Oman’s minister of commerce, industry and investment promotion," a source in the embassy said. "It also includes Faisal Abdullah Saeed al Rawas, chairman of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Secretary General of the Sultanate of Oman’s National Museum Jamal Al Moosawi," the source added.

Earlier, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said that Oman had received the honorary status of the guest country at SPIEF-2024, participating in the event under the slogan of studying opportunities of the Russian market to promote cooperation in areas free from the effect of anti-Russian sanctions.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will be held on June 5-8. This year’s theme will be "The Formation of New Areas of Growth as the Cornerstone of a Multipolar World." Scheduled events include meetings for small and medium-sized businesses, creative industries, the SPIEF Youth Day, as well as the Drug Security, SPIEF Academy and SPIEF Junior forums. SPIEF is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the information partner of the event.