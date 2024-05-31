Trade turnover between Tajikistan, Russia up 24.2% in 4M 2024

DUSHANBE, May 31. /TASS/. Russia kept the status of the main trade partner of Tajikistan in January - April 2024, with the bilateral trade turnover gaining 24.2% in money terms against the like period of the last year and reaching $636.8 mln, the Agency for Statistics under the President of Tajikistan said.

Tajikistan’s imports from Russia totaled about $600.7 mln and exports to Russia amounted to $36.1 mln. China ranks second with the trade turnover rising by 19.7% to more than $548.7 mln. Among CIS countries, Kazakhstan is second after Russia in terms of the trade volume —the trade turnover edged up by 12.9% to $441.6 mln.

According to the Agency for Statistics, deliveries of goods from Russia totaled 30% of total Tajikistan’s imports from January to April 2024. Supplies of goods from China stood at 22% and from Kazakhstan at 18.6%. The total foreign trade volume of Tajikistan surged by 28.7% annually to more than $2.7 bln in January - April 2024.