US became world's largest LNG exporter with 86 mln tons in 2023

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. The United States became the world's largest supplier of liquefied natural gas (LNG) with 86 mln tons supplied in 2023, while Russia was in fourth place, Shell reported in its annual LNG outlook.

"USA became the largest LNG exporter in 2023, shipping 86 mln tonnes," the report said.

Australia ranked second (more than 81 mln tons), followed by Qatar (80 mln tons). Russia took fourth place among exporting countries (with around 33 mln tons), followed by Malaysia.

By 2030, LNG supplies from projects in North America could exceed 190 mln tons and provide about 30% of global LNG demand, company experts believe. Meanwhile, demand for LNG in China will continue to grow and rise by over 50% by 2040, the report added. In 2023, demand for LNG in China grew by 8%, the country surpassed Japan to become the largest importer of LNG.