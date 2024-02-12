Austria still dependent on Russian gas — energy ministry

VIENNA, February 12. /TASS/. The share of Russian gas in Austria’s energy balance reached 98% in December 2023, hitting an all-time high since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Austrian Minister for Climate Action, Environment, Energy, Mobility, Innovation and Technology Leonore Gewessler said.

"In December 2023, a new record high share of Russian gas [on the Austrian market] of 98% was registered," she told a press conference, adding that this is the highest level since February 2022. "Such developments prove that players on the liberalized gas market are not doing enough to reduce our dependency," the minister noted.

Vienna should exit the contracts on the supply of Russian gas concluded by the country’s oil and gas concern OMV, she said.

Media outlets reported earlier that Austria’s ruling coalition cannot adopt a new national security strategy due to differing views regarding getting gas from Russia. Representatives of the Austrian People's Party and the Greens in the agency of the federal chancellor and the energy ministry still cannot come to terms on the issue. The republic’s government has repeatedly stated its desire to cut reliance on Russian gas.