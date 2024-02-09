Net profit of Novatek totals $5.09 bln in 2023 — company

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Novatek's net profit attributable to shareholders amounted to 463 billion rubles ($5.09 bln) at the end of 2023, according to the company's consolidated financial statement for the year (as calculated under the international financial reporting standards).

Novatek's capital investments in 2023 amounted to 223.8 billion rubles ($2.4 bln), revenues amounted to 1.371 trillion rubles ($15 bln), EBITDA - 889.8 billion rubles ($9.7 bln).

The statement does not contain the dynamics in comparison with the previous year because the company did not publish financial results for 2022.

Novatek is Russia's largest independent natural gas producer. The company conducts exploration, production, and processing of gas and liquid hydrocarbons. The largest shareholders of Novatek (according to the latest public data) are Leonid Mikhelson (24.76%) and Gennady Timchenko (23.49%). The French company Total owns 19.4% in Novatek, while Gazprom holds 9.99%.