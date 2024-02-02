LNG supplies to Europe hit lowest level for three months in January

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. The flows of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from European terminals to the EU’s gas transport system in January hit the lowest level since October 2023, according to data provided by Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE).

LNG supplies from terminals to Europe’s gas transport system seriously decreased in January to 10.65 bln cubic meters, down by 6% month-on-month, and down by 6% year-on-year, which was the lowest level since October 2023.

The share of withdrawal from underground gas storage facilities is the largest among sources of gas supply to Europe in 2024, standing at 41%, according to figures provided by the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Gas (ENTSOG) as of January 28. Second comes LNG (23%), followed by supplies from North Sea, mainly Norway’s gas (19%).

The share of gas supplies from the East (Russian gas, gas supplies from Ukraine, as well as withdrawal of their gas from Ukrainian underground storage facilities by European companies) equaled 7.2%, which is higher than supplies from the UK (2%) and North Africa (6%).