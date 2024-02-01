Australian court dismisses Rusal action for supplies of raw materials

SYDNEY, February 1. /TASS/. The Federal Court of Australia has dismissed a lawsuit filed by the Russian aluminum producer Rusal against Rio Tinto on restoring access to feedstock supplies from Queensland Alumina Limited (QAL), The Wall Street Journal says.

"Rio Tinto can confirm the Federal Court has upheld that Australian government sanctions, in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, restrict Rio Tinto from supplying bauxite to Rusal and restrict Queensland Alumina Limited (QAL) from processing bauxite for, and supplying alumina to, Rusal," a Rio Tinto spokesperson said, cited by the newspaper. "Rio Tinto and QAL plan to continue to operate on this basis for as long as the sanctions continue," the spokesperson added.

Rio Tinto holds 80% in Queensland Alumina Limited (QAL). The stake of Rusal is 20%.

Australian authorities imposed before the ban on alumina and aluminum ore supplies, including bauxites, to Russia.