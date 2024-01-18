Hapag-Lloyd losing millions of dollars due to Red Sea situation

BERLIN, January 18. /TASS/. Hapag-Lloyd has sustained huge losses due to the situation aggravation in the Red Sea and additional costs amount to dozens of millions of dollars, a spokesperson of the German container shipping company told TASS.

"This has significant consequences. We are redirecting all the ships along the Cape of Good Hope since December 21. Additional expenses constitute a large double-digit figure in millions of dollars," the spokesperson noted.

"We consider, as earlier, that the situation is unpredictable and dangerous. Attacks still continue," he added.