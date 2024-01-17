Novatek can offer Arctic LNG 2 gas in spot market — experts

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Russian gas producer Novatek can temporarily offer liquefied natural gas (LNG) volumes produced after the launch of the Arctic LNG 2 first train in the spot market to minimize the impact of US sanctions, experts questioned by TASS say.

"Theoretically, the entire production volumes of the plant’s first train (6.6 mln metric tons per year) can indeed be sold on a spot basis (contracts with duration up to three months are regarded as such). The spot can be a partial and temporary decision but relying on it alone is a constant risk, having strong downward pressure on selling prices," Alexey Belogoryev from the Institute of Energy and Finance says.

Alexey Grivach from the National Energy Security Fund agrees with him. "Yes, these will be largely spot transactions with a discount for 'toxicity.' Gas will be sold in the spot [market] either directly by Arctic LNG 2 or via intermediaries ready to take sanction risks. Commercial interests of shareholders will probably be implemented in a different format, not through direct marketing of LNG," the expert said.

The Arctic LNG 2 project was hit by US sanctions on November 2, 2023.