Novatek increases gas production by 0.3% yoy to 82.39 bcm in 2023

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Russian independent gas producer Novatek increased natural gas production by 0.3% year-on-year in 2023 to 82.39 billion cubic meters, the company said in a press release.

According to preliminary data, the total sales volume of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas (LNG), in 2023 amounted to 78.63 billion cubic meters, which is 2.7% up year-on-year.

Novatek's liquid hydrocarbon production increased by 3.6% year-on-year in 2023, to 12.37 million tons. Overall, hydrocarbon production increased by 0.9% year-on-year and reached 644.7 million barrels of oil equivalent.

"The company processed 13.4 mln tons of unstable gas condensate at the Purovsky Processing Plant, representing an increase of 1.2% as compared with the corresponding volumes processed in the prior reporting period. Novatek further processed 7.0 mln tons of stable gas condensate at the Ust-Luga Complex, which is an increase of 0.4% as compared with 2022," according to the press release.