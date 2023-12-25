Russian government extends ban on entry of trucks from EU, UK, Norway, Ukraine

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. The Russian government has extended the ban on the entry of trucks from the European Union, the United Kingdom, Norway and Ukraine to Russia.

"The restriction will remain in effect until the circumstances that served as the basis for its introduction are eliminated," the Cabinet noted on its telegram channel.

The ban was introduced in 2022 as a response to the EU’s decision not to allow trucks with Russian and Belarusian license plates through.

An exception, as before, will be made for the transportation of postal items, diplomatic mail and humanitarian aid. In addition, the restriction will no longer apply to "the passage of technical support vehicles for the transport of equipment and sports vehicles to the venues of sports competitions."