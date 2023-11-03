Russian GDP can grow by 3% by year-end — Putin

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. The gross domestic product (GDP) of Russia can grow as high as up to 3% as of the year-end, President Vladimir Putin said.

"We will have GDP growth of 2.8-2.9% or even 3% this year. There will be a minus in leading economies of Europe. A small one but the minus. They are suffering; problems arise in reality. We are not happy with that but merely state the very fact," the President noted.

The stronger Russia will be, the smaller will be the desire of its opponents to exclude the country from any organizations, the Russian leader stressed.