Sanctions against Arctic LNG-2 signify Novatek's professionalism — Novatek CEO

SAMARKAND, November 3. /TASS/. The sanctions imposed by the US Treasury Department on the Arctic LNG 2 project are an appraisal of Novatek's professionalism, CEO of Novatek Leonid Mikhelson said.

"In a nutshell - the fact that sanctions were imposed against us is an assessment of our professionalism," he said.

Mikhelson joked that the sanctions were the result of rising global LNG prices in 2022. "We liked the price of $30-35 [for one mln BTU - British Thermal Unit]. It is something I would like to keep. The fewer projects there are, the higher the prices," Novatek's CEO said.

Earlier, the US Treasury sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 LLC, which is building a liquefied natural gas plant.