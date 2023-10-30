Trade within Eurasian Economic Union to exceed $100 bln in 2023

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. The volume of mutual trade among member-countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in 2023 could exceed $100 bln, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said at the International Customs Forum in Moscow.

"There is a certain forecast that [we] will surpass $100 bln [in mutual trade within the EAEU framework - TASS]," the official said.

Total trade volume among EAEU members reached $84 bln as of the end of 2022, Overchuk noted. Comfortable conditions for doing business between the five countries were created within its framework, he said.

Trade within the EAEU is growing at a higher pace than trade with other countries, the Deputy Prime Minister noted.

The EAEU consists of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia.