Beijing police prohibit drone launches during international Belt and Road Forum

BEIJING, October 13. /TASS/. The Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau has officially prohibited the launch and use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) while the Chinese capital hosts the international Belt and Road Forum.

"From October 16 through October 19, all organizations and private individuals are forbidden from using drones and other light-sized aerial vehicles over Beijing," the police authority said in a text message.

The ban covers all UAVs capable of flying at an altitude below 1,000 meters with a speed of less than 200 km/h and a radar reflection surface area below two square meters.

The Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation is slated to take place on October 17-18. Russian President Vladimir Putin has confirmed his intention to participate in the event. In addition to the Russian leader, representatives from more than 130 countries plan to attend this large-scale event in Beijing.

The Belt and Road Initiative, a concept first proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2013, aims to symbolically recreate the ancient Silk Road. The goal is for China to access markets in Central Asia, the Middle East, Europe, Africa and other regions of the world, as well as to intensify international trade and investment projects involving a large number of nations along with the use of Chinese and foreign capital. Over 150 countries and international organizations have already joined the initiative.