Gazprom Neft likely to pay dividends for 9 months — CEO

TYUMEN, September 20. /TASS/. Gazprom Neft will most likely decide to pay dividends for 9 months of 2023, the company’s CEO Alexander Dyukov told reporters.

"The board of directors and shareholders will make this decision. Yes, such decision is most likely to be made. Although, the first nine months should finish first, the findings must be summarized, and the board of directors must make a choice," he explained.

Gazprom Neft also expects to maintain investment program in 2023 at the same level as last year.

However, the company has no plans to buy back shares from non-residents. "We don’t plan to. We have a very small volume of shares in free float. And even in this volume, foreign investors have a minimal share," Dyukov noted.