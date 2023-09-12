Yamal LNG not halting for repair in 2024 — Novatek

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. The Yamal LNG Plant belonging to Russian gas producer Novatek will not be shut down for repairs, Novatek CEO Leonid Mikhelson told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"We have closed all the issues with maintenance, with spare parts. We made a scheduled shutdown at the second train in June and completed full maintenance of the third train in August. Stable operation of Yamal LNG is provided for several years," Mikhelson said.

The plant will not be shut down for repairs exactly in 2024, the company noted later.