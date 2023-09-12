Novatek continues supplying LNG to Finnish Gasum from Cryogas-Vysotsk

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. Novatek will fully supply LNG to the Finnish Gasum from Cryogas-Vysotsk despite temporary suspension of exports at the initiative of the Finnish company this spring, Chairman of the Management Board Leonid Mikhelson told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"There was a small pause of around a month. [Now] planned contracted volumes are supplied," he said.

The company may boost the designed capacity of Cryogas-Vysotsk by 10-15% in Q1 2024 after the launch of a compressor station, Mikhelson added.

