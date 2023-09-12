Novatek’s LNG projects to produce up to 66 mln tons of liquified gas per year in 2030

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. Novatek’s LNG projects will be able to produce 65-66 mln tons of liquified natural gas per year in 2030, Chairman of the Management Board Leonid Mikhelson told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Some 65-66 mln tons will be reached in 2030," he said.

The capacities of the Yamal LNG plant stand at around 20 mln tons, while the capacities of the Arctic LNG-2 roughly equal 20 mln tones. The capacities of the future Murmansk LNG project may total another 20 mln tons, while those of the Obskiy LNG project may amount to another 6 mln tons.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that new LNG production plants in Yamal would allow ensuring LNG production at up to 100 mln tons by 2030.

The 8th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is being held in Vladivostok on September 10-13, 2023. The slogan for this year’s forum is: On the Path to Partnership, Peace and Prosperity. The Roscongress Foundation is the event organizer. TASS is the EEF’s general information partner.