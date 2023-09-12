Novatek says Vietnamese partners made several offers on entering republic’s market

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. Novatek’s Vietnamese partners have made a number of particular offers on entering the republic’s market, though the talks are hindered by the lack of legislative base for such projects and demand-related issues, Chairman of the Management Board Leonid Mikhelson told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"As far as the Vietnamese market is concerned, we have negotiated much, there are particular offers, (projects) that we can enter on the Vietnamese market," he said.

Regarding this market’s prospects, it is not yet clear who will be the gas consumer as plans to construct gas-fired power plants remain on paper so far, Mikhelson added.

"The fact that there is no legislative government base (which would regulate gas purchases) is even worse," he noted.

